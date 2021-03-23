Madhya Pradesh: 37 more test corona positive in Ratlam; administration holds awareness drive

Ratlam: District administration conducted a drive to create awareness on corona norms on Tuesday.

Officials including collector Gopalchandra Dad, SP Gaurav Tiwari among others distributed masks to the persons who ventured into public places without wearing one. Such persons were also fined for flouting corona norms.

Addition of new Covid-19 cases continued in the district. On Monday evening 37 people, mainly from the city area, tested positive for corona.

Overall, 304 patients are under treatment and reports of 425 samples is awaited.

The team of officials reached Bank of India Bajaj Khana branch and State Bank of India Topkhana branch and slapped fines on five staff who were not wearing masks.

The team also took a round of the thickly populated Dalumodi Bazar, Manekchowk, Bajajkhana, Thopkhana and appealed to the locals to observe with corona norms.