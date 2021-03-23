Madhya Pradesh: BJP activists were targeted in the Kamal Nath regime, alleges Sanjay Sharma

Barnagar: BJP completed one-year of its governance in the state and a press conference was conducted in the premises of local Shanti Vatika highlighting the achievements of the BJP government and discussing the cons of the Nath regime in its 15 monthly tenure. The problems of the Barnagar assembly were also discussed.

BJP assembly candidate of 2018 Sanjay Sharma addressed the conference and highlighted the various schemes of the government and threw light on the welfare schemes that were stopped during Kamal Nath’s government. He alleged that Kamal Nath’s government was synonymous with corruption, lies and deception. "In his tenure, BJP activists were targeted and their properties were harmed too. They didn’t keep any of their promises that they made to the people," alleged Sanjay further.

In contrast to the Congress government, BJP government did many developmental works and apart from the common people, traders, industrialists and farmers are also happy with the work done by BJP government, he added.

BJP district general secretary Ganpat Dabi, rural president Ajay Yadav, former janpad president Bharat Singh Sisodiya and others were present on the occasion.