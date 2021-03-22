Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam’s BJP MLAs praise govt for tackling Covid-19, blame Maharashtra for second wave

Oxygen plant was started in the district after Maharashtra government refused to supply oxygen. Maximum possible help was rendered to workers returning home during Corona period.

Stating that the state managed to control the virus spread within first four months, Kashyap alleged that the recent spurt in cases had its genesis in the laxity Maharashtra government. In fact, he said that Maharashtra Government was responsible for the second wave of Corona in MP.

Kashyap also mentioned number of works carried out in the city last year. Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana said that under Jal Jeevan Mission in 57 villages more than 9,000 water connections would be provided in Ratlam rural assembly area for which provision of Rs 35 crore has been made in the state budget.

He also mentioned other works for rural belt of his constituency. Ratlam district BJP president Rajendra Singh Lunera also mentioned achievements of the BJP government in the state in last one year.