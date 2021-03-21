Madhya Pradesh: 84-year-old woman succumbs to Covid-19 in Ratlam, 243 active patients detected in past one week

Ratlam: One more Covid-19 active patient passed away who was admitted in the Government Medical College (GMC) here.
According to official information, 84 old woman resident of Gandhi Nagar who was admitted in the GMC hospital on March 14 passed away while undergoing treatment here. In Ratlam, so far 85 patients succumbed to coronavirus so far.
The first death of Covid-19 patient took place in April month last year, a resident of Ratlam but passed away in Indore and with fresh casualty, many herein Ratlam fearing that weather Ratlam is on brink of another lockdown. In the last eight days, as many 243 active patients detected in the district.
So far, 4783 persons have been found Covid-19 positive since last eleven months and 85 persons have died during treatment.
In last few months, the speed of Covid-19 cases was going down and people believed that threat of covid-19 reduced but sudden spurt in the cases in March month has become a serious cause of concern here.
On March 20, as many 37 people were found Covid-19 positive.
On Saturday, sample reports became more cause of concern as in March, most of the cases were coming from the city and Jaora area but in yesterday’s reports from rural areas cases have been found. On the vaccination side, till March 20, a total of 44,251 doses have been administered.
Target has been fixed to administer vaccination dose to 1,48,115 people belonging to age 60 and above and so far 20,272 could be vaccinated, i.e. 13.69 percent vaccination has been expanded in the rural belt raising more than one hundred centers, claimed official information.
Epidemiologist Dr Gaurav Boriwal said that the main cause of concern is the high percentage of the cases-asymptomatic.
Dr Boriwal said that people approaching for the RTPCR report for undertaking traveling were being found asymptomatic covid-19 active and they have posed a big threat of spreading epidemic. He said that such persons should strictly follow the guidelines of the home isolation. He said that 131 active positive were in home isolation as on today and most of them were asymptomatic.
