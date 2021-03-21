Madhya Pradesh: 84-year-old woman succumbs to Covid-19 in Ratlam, 243 active patients detected in past one week

Ratlam: One more Covid-19 active patient passed away who was admitted in the Government Medical College (GMC) here.

According to official information, 84 old woman resident of Gandhi Nagar who was admitted in the GMC hospital on March 14 passed away while undergoing treatment here. In Ratlam, so far 85 patients succumbed to coronavirus so far.

The first death of Covid-19 patient took place in April month last year, a resident of Ratlam but passed away in Indore and with fresh casualty, many herein Ratlam fearing that weather Ratlam is on brink of another lockdown. In the last eight days, as many 243 active patients detected in the district.

So far, 4783 persons have been found Covid-19 positive since last eleven months and 85 persons have died during treatment.

In last few months, the speed of Covid-19 cases was going down and people believed that threat of covid-19 reduced but sudden spurt in the cases in March month has become a serious cause of concern here.