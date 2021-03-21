Bhopal: Total lockdown in Madhya Pradesh capital

Bhopal: It is total lock down in state capital on Sunday. Over 80 per cent petrol pumps are closed. Only one or two petrol pumps have been permitted to open in some areas. As per guidelines, Bhopal City Link Limited low floor buses are plying only on major routes. Otherwise, public transport has been suspended.

“It is complete lockdown as major markets like - New Market, Jumerati, Chowk Bazar are closed. Traders have come out in support of lockdown imposed by the state government. It shows the severity of Covid cases,” Thok Vyapar Mahasangh general secretary Anupam Agrawal said.

Ajay Singh, president of Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association, said, “Administration had demanded area wise list of petrol pumps. One or two petrol pumps are opened in different areas. Otherwise, 80 per cent petrol pumps are closed.”

City bus drivers’ association president Aziz Khan said one or two city buses are plying on major five to six routes for students. “About 12 buses are operational. Otherwise, public transport has been suspended,” he added.