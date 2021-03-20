LOCKDOWN LOOKOUT: Cops, drones, CCTV cameras to keep a hawk’s eye on Bhopal

BHOPAL: Police teams, drone cameras and CCTV cameras will watch any unwanted movement in Bhopal on the first day of the lockdown this year. A force of 3,000 personnel will be deployed around the borders and inside the limits of the state capital.

The police will block all the main roads and only commuters on emergency duty or with permission will be allowed on the roads. Nearly, 150 spots in Bhopal will be barricaded to enforce the lockdown on Sunday. Also, roads with alternative routes to destinations will remain closed on the day. The police teams will also move around the streets and lanes and announce on loudspeakers about the lockdown orders.

The police had already put up barricades around the roads on Saturday and the cops had stepped up vigil. On Sunday, all the roads will remain blocked for commuters and only those with valid reason will be allowed to travel. There will be over 30 checkpoints of the traffic police, 60 points in the Old Bhopal division and 60 in the New Bhopal division of police.

The cops will remain deployed at all the points and legal action will be taken against anyone found breaching the lockdown orders of the district administration. The Bhopal police will also urge residents through loudspeakers to stay indoors. Forces from the police stations and from the control-room will be deployed around the city.

The prime locations

The prime locations, including Roshanpura, Board Office Square, Control-Room Trisection, Kaali Mandir, RRL Trisection, Govindpura turning, Link Road No. 1, Tarun Pushkar, Board Office Square, Vyapam Trisection, Hamidia Road, Quazi Camp, Shahjahanabad police station road, LBS Hospital road, Lalghati and others will remain barricaded and no unauthorised travel will be permitted at those spots.