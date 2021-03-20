Madhya Pradesh: At Subhash Excellence School, corona-afflicted candidates to sit for PSC examination in PPE kits

BHOPAL: Candidates who are afflicted by the coronavirus will also be allowed to appear in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission examinations. The MPPSC has set up a separate centre for such candidates.

The MPPSC has selected Subhash Excellence Higher Secondary School as the centre where corona-positive patients can appear in the examinations. Such candidates have been asked to wear PPE kits to write their exams. Besides Subhash School, a separate room has been allotted for corona-suspected candidates at all centres for MPPSC examinations.

Five exam centres

There are five exam centres for the state services examination in Bhopal — the Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Bairagarh; Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Govindpura; Government Naveen Higher Secondary School, Anand Nagar; Subhash Higher Secondary School, Shivaji Nagar; and Government Sarojini Naidu Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Shivaji Nagar.

The PSC aspirants have been instructed to strictly follow all Covid protocols. Candidates will have to submit a self-declaration form, as well. They have to bring a bottle of sanitiser and wear a mask. The examination starts at 10 am and the candidates have been asked to reach the centre one hour early.