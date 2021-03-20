ALARMING SITUATION: No beds in ICU for Covid patients in Madhya Pradesh hospitals

BHOPAL: Covid patients are facing non-availability of intensive-care unit (ICU) beds in government hospitals in the state capital. The major number of beds are available at Hamidia Hospital and AIIMS. Hamidia has 320 beds for corona patients and AIIMS has 50 beds, while over 600 Covid-positive patients were reported within two days. Out of 320, 120 are full. These are non-ICU. There are 35 beds in the ICU at Hamidia Hospital and all are full. Currently, the major patient load is on Hamidia Hospital.

In private hospitals, patients have to pay for treatment. Covid treatment is beyond the pockets of many patients. The 320 at Hamidia Hospital include 100 beds of the TB Hospital.

According to a health department source, the situation is deteriorating in the state capital as far the availability of beds is concerned. The government should consider putting in beds in private hospitals. Patients are moving from pillar to post at government hospitals for medical treatment. Most are not in a position to foot the bill at private hospitals.

‘100 beds in TB Hospital’

"We have 100 beds in the TB Hospital. In private hospitals, patients have to pay for treatment. The situation is alarming. People should follow the guidelines on putting on masks and maintaining social distancing," said Dr AK Shrivastava, medical superintendent, TB Hospital.

‘320 beds at Hamidia’

"There are 320 beds under our jurisdiction and 120 of them are full. In the ICU, there are 35 beds and all are full and, still, Covid patients are pouring in. As far non-ICU beds are concerned, there’s no crisis, as such. But, for ICU beds, there’s a queue. We’re chalking out a strategy to increase the number of beds with the facilities available," Dr ID Chaurasia, medical superintendent, Hamidia Hospital said.