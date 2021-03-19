LOCKDOWN LOOK BACK: ‘You don’t require money to help people, you need strong will’

Bhopal: “Hey watch it!” Rashida said as she pushed past a cop to squeeze onto the packed Shramik Express. That train carrying hundreds of migrant workers stopped at Arif Nagar, on the outskirts of the Bhopal railway station.

The policeman looked aggressively at Rashida. Carrying two buckets filled with pouches of water and streaming with perspiration, she had barely any time to react to the cop.

Rashida had to distribute those water pouches among the migrant workers who were hungry and thirsty; besides the corona-induced lockdown had rendered them jobless.

It was May, 2020, and the sky was raining fire. The asphalt roads in the city were melting. To arrest the number of corona cases, a curfew was clamped on the state capital. The children of the workers on the train were crying because of hunger and thirst. Their hapless parents were looking through window at the deserted Arif Nagar.

Everyone remained indoors, partly because of the extreme heat, partly because of the lockdown. Yet, poor Rashida and her husband Wasif were out of their shanty to quench the thirst of the train passengers.

This was the reason why no sooner had the train halted than she rushed there. She began to distribute water and food among the passengers.

As both Rashida and her husband Wasif are daily wage earners, their means were limited. And because of the lockdown, they had little earnings.

Rashida says she could not bear the cries of the children, as they remained hungry for several days.

She says helping others does not require money but the grace of God. The couple ekes out a living by doing odd jobs. That had hardly anything to do with their will to serve the needy.

The couple had spent the little amount of money they had. Yet the blessings they got from the unknown migrant workers and their children filled their heart with joy.