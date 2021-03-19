Madhya Pradesh: LOCKDOWN LOOKBACK: Policeman for whom prayers were offered at temple, mosque

BHOPAL: The dawn was struggling through the cloudy August sky. A group of policemen stood benumbed, bowing their heads, at the Shahjahanbad police station in the state capital. Their eyes streamed tears, for had they lost one of their dear colleagues, assistant sub-inspector Ansar Ahmad, who fell prey to the coronavirus after fighting the stealthy killer for more than ten days. He was the first policeman in the state capital to have lost his life fighting the virus. When Ahmad was afflicted with the disease, he was on duty. Despite feeling uneasy, he continued to work, as it was duty’s call.

His being diagnosed with the coronavirus came as a bolt of lightning for his family. Ahmad quarantined himself, but that was not sufficient for him to survive. As his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to a hospital on July 24, and the struggle between life and death began. And it was on for almost ten days.

Because of Ahmad’s uprightness and good behaviour, prayers for his recovery started in a nearby temple, as well as in a mosque. Although he breathed his last fighting the disease on August 5, he scripted an extraordinary story for his family and colleagues. Ahmad knew that, for a policeman, there cannot be anything more honourable than dying in uniform.

For the colleagues of Ahmad, his passing away came as a bolt from the blue. The loss upset them so much so that it turned out to be a challenge for the cops at Shahjahanabad police station to work. Ten other cops of the same police station were diagnosed as corona-positive. Most of the policemen were under depression, as they were unable to meet their family members for a long time. They were doing their duty and stood by each other in that hour of crisis. Senior officers of the department began to counsel the policemen deployed around the containment zones in the city. It boosted their morale.