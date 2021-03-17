Madhya Pradesh: New guidelines issued to combat corona menace

BHOPAL: The presidents and secretaries of cooperative, private and welfare housing societies will have the responsibility of ensuring that Covid-19 protocols — such as maintaining social distancing and use of masks — are being followed in their societies.

District collector Avnish Lavania issued the fresh guidelines on Wednesday to be followed till further orders to combat the rapid spread of the corona infection. Night curfew has been imposed in the city from Wednesday night. It was also stated that, for persons who are in home isolation, the president or secretary of the society will have the responsibility of checking their isolation norms. If needed, they can call the health team for support.

All shops will be closed from 10 pm to 6 am, excluding chemists, ration shops and hotels. From 10 pm to 6 am, all inessential traffic will be closed. Only people working in essential services, such as hospitals, airports, railway stations, bus stands and industrial units, will have permission to travel. But they have to keep their identity card and other documents with them. People involved in public services, such as Metro and others, will also have freedom of movement.

For all programmes in which more than 100 people may gather, the organisers have to take the permission of the collector. Such programmes as social, political, educational, religious, sports, entertainment and cultural will have to take permission and have to end by 10 pm. All rallies, fetes and other such programmes being organised for the Holi festival are banned.

Officials of the revenue and police departments and Bhopal Municipal Corporation will undertake patrolling and conduct spot fines for violation of social distancing and mask norms. They will also check inessential travel in the city. ‘Roko-toko’ messages will be delivered through BMC vehicles, the police and the administration.