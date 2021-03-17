CURFEW RETURNS: 72 checkpoints, night patrolling enforced in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The police put up 72 checkpoints in the city to impose night curfew scheduled from Wednesday. All the top police officials also moved across the city to take stock of the situation. Bhopal collector Avinash Lavania held a meeting of the police and district administration officials in the evening and discussed measures to impose an effective curfew.

Preparations were in full swing since morning and teams of the district administration and of the police department were carrying out checks of masks in buses and in public places. All the markets were closed by 9.00 pm as the police teams kept on patrolling the streets. The markets in Old Bhopal that usually remain open till late in the night, too, were closed by 10 pm. Due to the announcement of the night curfew, all the cultural events scheduled in the city were cancelled, while the organisers also shut doors to ‘Hunar Haat’ by 8.30 pm.

Police teams were deployed across Bhopal and anyone roaming around after 10 pm was stopped and questioned. The checkpoints were put up near Talaiya Kali Mata Mandir, Bhopal Talkies Square, Lalghati Square, ISBT, Habibganj police station, Jail Road, Bharat Talkies Square, Polytechnique Square, Retghat Square, Bharat Talkies, Jahangirabad, Veer Sawarkar Setu, MANIT Square and other areas.

‘No extra forces’

The police department had sought extra forces from headquarters but it was denied. The cops managed with the force available at the police stations.

‘Sufficient forces’

Collector Avinash Lavania says the officials will move across the city to ensure that the curfew is not violated at night. The forces available in the police department are sufficient for effective implementation of the curfew, said the officer.