Madhya Pradesh: Spurt in C-cases, night curfew trigger panic among buyers

BHOPAL: The spurt in the number of corona cases and announcement of a night curfew has triggered panic among the residents of the city and also affected business in certain sectors. The jewellery and garment markets have been hit by over 30 per cent. However, trade in essential commodities — such as groceries — is intact, but shopkeepers predict a fall in sales due to fear among the residents.

The busiest markets of Bhopal, including Chowk Bazaar, Jumerati and Loha Bazaar, witnessed fewer footfalls on Wednesday. The visitors were mostly those who had come for shopping in bulk. The jewellery shopkeepers kept waiting for customers.

On the other hand, it was easy for anyone to ride a two-wheeler in the markets on the day. This is not an easy task on normal days.

Traders, on the other hand, say the government should first ensure the decongestion of roads to enable visitors to maintain social distancing. They say that night curfew has added to fear among the residents and it dissuades them from visiting crowded places. This will only affect their business.