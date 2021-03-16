Madhya Pradesh: Corona-19 positive rate in Bhopal and Indore an alarming 9%

Bhopal: The corona-positive rate in Bhopal and Indore has now increased to 9.0 per cent, while, overall, in Madhya Pradesh, the corona-positive rate is 4.3 per cent. Indore has reported 236 corona cases, while Bhopal reported 196 corona cases. Besides, 10 districts - Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Burhanpur, Betul and Khargone - reported an increase in the number of corona cases. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “The districts reporting a greater number of corona cases will have arrangements for open jail for protocol violators. An open jail will deter violators of the mask protocol. There’ll also be a provision of imposing fines on violators.”

ACS Mohammed Suleman said, “Madhya Pradesh’s contribution to national corona-positive rate is 2.6%.”