Corona clouds hover over Madhya Pradesh House session

BHOPAL: The return of the coronavirus and the rising number of patients may force the government to end the House session before time. A decision on whether the session will continue or will end early will be taken in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Leader of the Opposition Kamal Nath. It will be done keeping in view the situation arising out of the return of the corona pandemic.

As soon as the House assembled on Monday, parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra raised the issue of the corona pandemic. He said that several legislators, including Vijaylakshmi Sadho, had been afflicted with the virus. All legislators should undergo a corona test, he added. Congress legislator Govind Singh said a decision on the issue would be taken once the Leader of the Opposition returned.

Speaker Girish Gautam also urged the legislators to wear masks and use sanitiser. He further said only a limited number of legislators should speak during the discussions on the Budget so that the work in the session could be completed. According to sources, a decision may be taken to end the House session in a day or two.