Blame game in Madhya Pradesh: People and government point fingers at each other for surge in corona cases

BHOPAL: People lowering the guard against virus and reduction in Covid-19 testing have added to the number of active cases in the state. While the government has attributed the spike in the number of cases to people’s negligence towards Covid-19 health protocols, the public has blamed the government for failing to take strict measures at the right time to arrest the infection spread.

The government cut down the rate of Covid-19 testing drastically and tracing of corona positive people too went down, this provided an environment for the virus to spread, believe the health experts. In Madhya Pradesh, Covid-19 centres were scrapped following the decline in corona cases, and looking at the situation today, it seems a big mistake, they added.

Thok Kirana Vyapar Mandal general secretary Anupam Agrawal held the government responsible for the rise in corona cases. “No doubt, state governments of respective states are responsible for the spike in Covid-19 cases. They have responsibility for conducting testing and regulating people. If the government continues to take a back seat, we will have to face another wave of coronavirus and again economic activities will be derailed,” said Agrawal.