Corona-positive rate in Madhya Pradesh is now 4.5 per cent

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh reported a 4.5 per cent corona-positive rate on Sunday. The state reported 743 corona cases, pushing the infection tally to 268,594 and toll to 3,887, with two deaths. The state has 4,740 active cases. Around 16,481 samples were sent for testing, while 92 samples were rejected.
Indore reported 263 corona cases and its tally went up to 62,152 and toll to 942, while Bhopal reported 139 corona cases and its tally went up to 621. Other major cities, such as Jabalpur and Gwalior, reported 45 and 30 corona cases. In Indore, active cases reported were 1,629 and, in Bhopal, active cases reported were 882. Gwalior has 152 active cases, while Jabalpur has 222 cases. Ujjain has 194 active cases with 24 corona cases, while Ratlam has 127 active cases with 24 corona cases.
Other districts, too, reported a high incidence of active cases. Betul reported 141 active corona cases. Burhanpur’s active cases went up to 127 with 23 corona cases. Chhinwara has 140 active cases with 22 corona cases.
111 more session sites
111 session sites were set up for vaccination in Bhopal on Monday
Vaccination will be for the 60-plus category and co-morbid cases
In case of co-morbidities, people will have to bring certificates from doctors registered with the MCI
Those administered the first dose will be administered the second
CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said beneficiaries could get themselves registered with the Aroygya Setu or CoWin app or go straight to the session site
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)