Corona-positive rate in Madhya Pradesh is now 4.5 per cent

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh reported a 4.5 per cent corona-positive rate on Sunday. The state reported 743 corona cases, pushing the infection tally to 268,594 and toll to 3,887, with two deaths. The state has 4,740 active cases. Around 16,481 samples were sent for testing, while 92 samples were rejected.

Indore reported 263 corona cases and its tally went up to 62,152 and toll to 942, while Bhopal reported 139 corona cases and its tally went up to 621. Other major cities, such as Jabalpur and Gwalior, reported 45 and 30 corona cases. In Indore, active cases reported were 1,629 and, in Bhopal, active cases reported were 882. Gwalior has 152 active cases, while Jabalpur has 222 cases. Ujjain has 194 active cases with 24 corona cases, while Ratlam has 127 active cases with 24 corona cases.

Other districts, too, reported a high incidence of active cases. Betul reported 141 active corona cases. Burhanpur’s active cases went up to 127 with 23 corona cases. Chhinwara has 140 active cases with 22 corona cases.

