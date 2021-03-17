Madhya Pradesh: Amid the rising number of corona cases, parents’ association opposes reopening of schools

BHOPAL: The Palak Mahasangh, the body of parents, has opposed the decision of the state government to reopen schools amid the rising number of corona cases. State president of the Palak Mahasangh Kamal Vishwakarma reminded that the Budget session of the state Assembly had ended abruptly in view of the spurt in Covid-19 cases.

“The government authorities should give a thought that, if the MLAs aren’t safe after the spike in corona cases, how can the children be safe? Even the World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued special guidelines for children,” said Vishwakarma.

Members of the Palak Mahasangh held a meeting recently and decided to meet the school education minister and other senior officials of the department. When the Palak Mahasangh came to know that the school education minister had announced a review of his decision to reopen schools, Vishwakarma said the schools should be reopened only when the government officially announced that the corona pandemic was over or when all the citizens got vaccinated. Until then, alternative means of teaching should continue, he added.