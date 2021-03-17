Madhya Pradesh : Reopening of schools from April 1 subject to review, says minister for school education Inder Singh Parmar

BHOPAL: Opening of schools across the state from April 1 seems highly unlikely after abnormal rise in cases of Covid-19 in the state. The school education minister Inder Singh Parmar is also in a fix on the decision.

School education minister Parmar has said that a review meeting will be held in the last week of March. Medical experts and principals of some selected schools will also be part of the meeting. All aspects and impact of opening of schools will be discussed after which the decision will be taken, said the minister.

The school education minister confirmed that if the number of corona positive cases keeps increasing the way they have been in the last few days then the schools will not be opened from April 1.

Earlier, the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) had also written to the department urging it to reconsider their decision of reopening of schools from April 1- in view of increasing corona positive cases.

Parmar’s statement of opening of schools from April 1 had invited criticism as well. He had said that the students had suffered a lot as the schools remained closed for a long time therefore they should be opened from class 1-8.

Parmar had also said that the schools in Bhopal and Indore may not open and the decision will be taken at the local level. But after hike in cases across the state, Parmar has said that a review meeting will be held and a decision will be taken after that.