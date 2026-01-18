Madhya Pradesh January 18, 2026 Weather Update: Snow In Hills Sends Icy Winds To Plains; Shahdol & Katni Coldest While Sun Plays Hide & Seek In Bhopal

FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Snowfall and icy winds in the northern hills have intensified the cold in Madhya Pradesh. Shallow fog was witnessed in the Bhopal and Gwalior regions.

Shahdol and Katni divisions are experiencing severe cold, though the capital, Bhopal, felt slight relief from the chill on Saturday; however, the sun played hide-and-seek in the city on Sunday.

The temperature in Kalyanpur, Shahdol, dropped to 3 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the temperature in 25 cities is below 10 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are experiencing snowfall. The winds from the north are bringing another spell of cold in the plains. A jet stream, on Saturday, was observed moving at a speed of approximately 269 kilometres per hour at an altitude of 12.6 km above sea level over Northeast India. Its effect was also seen in Madhya Pradesh, resulting in the increased cold.

Cold winds also blew in Maihar, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, and Anuppur. After Shahdol, Umaria was the coldest place in the state on Friday-Saturday night, with a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Below 10 degrees in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur

In the five major cities, the minimum temperature recorded was 7.4 degrees Celsius in Bhopal, 9 degrees in Indore, 8.2 degrees in Gwalior, 10 degrees in Ujjain, and 8.3 degrees Celsius in Jabalpur. After Umaria, Rajgarh and Khajuraho recorded the lowest temperature at 5 degrees Celsius, Mandla at 5.4 degrees, Rewa at 5.5 degrees, Naugaon at 5.6 degrees, and Pachmarhi and Datia at 6.6 degrees Celsius. The temperature in other cities remained around 10 degrees Celsius.

Fog in several districts

Moderate fog was observed on Sunday morning in Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, and Rewa. Light fog was observed in several districts including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Raisen, Sehore, and Vidisha. This is affecting trains coming to the state from Delhi. Trains like Malwa Express, Jhelum Express, and Sachkhand Express are particularly affected. Here's the weather forecast:

According to the Meteorological Department, two Western Disturbances may affect Northwest India from the nights of January 19th and January 21st. Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation is active over Rajasthan, which could also impact Madhya Pradesh. This means that light rainfall is possible in some parts of the state after January 22-23.