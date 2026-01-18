Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation To Shift Its Headquarters On January 26 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will begin official operations from its newly constructed headquarters building starting January 26. According to BMC officials, if preparations stay on track, the process of shifting departments to the new premises will begin on Monday.

The inauguration of the new headquarters was earlier planned for December, coinciding with the completion of two years of the Madhya Pradesh government led by chief minister Mohan Yadav. However, incomplete finishing work led to a delay. With most pending work now complete, the inauguration has been finalised for January.

Spread over four acres, the campus includes a basement, ground floor and eight upper floors. The central structure rises to 27 metres, flanked by two four-storeyed blocks. An open courtyard with a fountain has been developed at the centre of the complex.

Municipal commissioner Sanskriti Jain has asked all departments to report how much time they would need for shifting. Most officials have indicated they can relocate within one to two days, while some claim they can complete the move within six hours of receiving orders.