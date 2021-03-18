Madhya Pradesh: Rising corona cases throw up challenge for treatment

BHOPAL: The rising number of coronavirus cases has turned out to be a challenge for the government again. The challenge is related to providing treatment to the patients. As the cases began to decline in December and January, the state government closed health facilities for treating corona patients.

The government may have to do a lot of exercises to restart those facilities.Many corona testing centres and fever clinics set up for giving preliminary treatment to the patients have also been closed down in many districts, after the number of cases began to diminish.

Similarly, the number of fever clinics in Bhopal and in Indore has reduced. Besides the corona cares being closed down, those who are seriously afflicted with the virus are not being treated at district hospitals.Only the government medical colleges have the ICUs to admit serious cases. Free treatment being given to the corona patients at private hospitals in Bhopal and in Indore has been stopped.

The government set up 160 beds for corona patients in Chirayu Hospital and 100 in Aurobindo Hospital, but all those facilities have been scrapped since March 15.Earlier, as soon as corona patients were found, their contract tracing was done. Nevertheless, no sooner had the number of cases declined than the contract tracing of a patient was stopped.