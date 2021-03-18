Give no excuse, mask up: People disregard for wearing face mask poses a risk in Bhopal

BHOPAL: While coronavirus infection cases are growing in the city once again, people are reluctant to follow Covid-19 protocol. They have excuses with them but not mask. Their irrational behavior is not only putting themselves but also others at the risk of infection.
Free Press reporters toured the city and found many people breaching the Covid-19 protocol.
Some quizzed, some gave silly excuse of forgetting the face covering at home whereas some others pleaded not to disclose their names or publish photo in newspapers.
At Haibganj railway station, Free Press came across a few youths who even threatened to call police when we clicked their photographs without masks. Later, they requested not to publish their photographs in newspaper.
Even people without mask when questioned said that they hid behind excuse of breathing issues.
At ISBT Govindpura, Free Press reporters met some persons who said they can’t wear masks for 24 hours. They stated that they wear mask only when they visit some crowded place.
But people were seen without masks even in busy markets like Chowk Bazaar, New Market and other. They even did not bother about newsmen capturing them in lens. People seem to have left all it all on government to check the spread of coronavirus infection and not willing to take precautions themselves. The night curfew was imposed on Wednesday night and cops were deployed all around to check movement of residents. They did not impose fine or book anyone for violation of Covid-10 restrictions. The policemen were just seen asking people to wear mask and maintain social distancing but their requests fell on deaf ears.
Additional superintendent of police Rajesh Singh Bhadauria said that they have only spread information on the first day bout Covid-19 restrictions. “No action was taken against anyone on day one, said Bhadauria.
