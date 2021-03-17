Madhya Pradesh: LOCKDOWN LOOKBACK: He began alone, and then help poured in from all corners

BHOPAL: The normally bustling streets of the state capital were disconcertingly quiet from end-March to end-June last year. A stealthy and silent killer was creeping across the world. The entire country was under lockdown to keep that invisible enemy out of the door. And Bhopal was no exception. All shops were shut. Vehicles were out of the thoroughfares. A nightly silence descended on the city in the day time. The nights breathed out eeriness. The sights of that time etched on the memory of Anupam Agarwal are grim.

As getting a morsel of food was difficult for the poor, many of them had to hit the hay on an empty stomach. That made general secretary of Thok Vyapari Sangh, Agarwal to swing into action.

“No. Nobody should go to bed hungry,” Agarwal thought. He then began to distribute flour, rice, oil, pulses, salt and other essential commodities. But soon, he realised it was just a drop in the ocean.

That failed to deter Agarwal who decided to seek the help of his trader friends. He appealed to all businessmen to feed the hungry. Wonder it worked. Help began to pour in from every nook and cranny of the state. The traders began to work in coordination with the administration of every district. Agarwal took it upon himself to see that everyone gets food.

He says without the grace of God he could not have done that. All his friends responded to his appeal and benevolently contributed to supply food to the needy.