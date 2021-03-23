THE COVID EFFECT: Cheetah translocation to Madhya Pradesh delayed

BHOPAL: The wait for reintroduction of the fastest animal on earth in Madhya Pradesh could get a little longer due to the corona pandemic. The expert team from Africa that was expected in Madhya Pradesh has postponed its visit due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases here.

The translocation process of the African cheetah to the Kuno and Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuaries, which was almost complete and was expected by the end of this year, may take some more time. A team from Africa was scheduled to visit these wildlife sanctuaries in the coming months.

The final dates for the translocation of cheetahs and other modalities were to be worked out and announced after their visit. But now, the visit has been postponed in view of the spike in the number of corona cases in India.