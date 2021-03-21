Madhya Pradesh: Balaghat police seize Naxalite dump in Kanha National Park

BHOPAL: The Balaghat police have seized a Naxalite dump — comprising weapons, ammunition and medicines — in Kanha National Park in the past 24 hours. In the past two months, they had been able to expose two Naxalite dumps in the region.

The SP, Balaghat, Abhishek Tiwari, said that, acting on a tip, they searched the jungle areas of Supkhar and Chakarwahi in Kanha National Park. In the dump, they found explosives, medicines, Naxalite literature, electrical and electronic devices and many other items of daily use.

Naxalite activities are on the rise in the state. Recently, two Naxalites, including a woman, were gunned down in Mandla district. Coming close on the heels of that incident, the news of the Balaghat police seizing huge amounts of explosives has caused serious concern to the district administration.

The police have started domination of the area but are facing various odds. The dump is an indication that the Naxalites are preparing to carry out some big ‘event’, or operation, in the area.