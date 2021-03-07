Madhya Pradesh: T-17 of Kanha National Park, Big CAT Munna, dies of old age

BHOPAL: T-17 of Kanha National Park, popularly known as Munna, which had CAT written on his forehead naturally with the unique stripe pattern, died of old age on Sunday. Munna was shifted to Van Vihar National Park on October 24, 2019, from Mandla.

Munna, aged around 21, had stopped eating from March 2. The big cat could not move after his limbs were paralysed about a year ago. Special care was being taken by the veterinary staff of Van Vihar. Veterinary doctor Atul Gupta and a team of other vets were deputed to take special care of, and monitor, Munna’s health. Munna’s remains were consigned to the flames on Sunday in the presence of forest officials and members of the staff that looked after him.

Forest officials from Kanha Tiger Reserve also lamented the death of T-17. They say that the big CAT remained one of the prime attractions of the visitors. It used to respond to calls made by the forest guards. It used to appear before the visitors quite frequently.

“The stripes, CAT, on his forehead prompted all the prominent wildlife photographers to the Kanha Tiger Reserve to capture it on their camera lenses,” said one of the forest guards from Kanha National Park.