 Madhya Pradesh: 3 Booked For Fraudulently Obtaining Bail For Accused In Pipliya Mandi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 3 Booked For Fraudulently Obtaining Bail For Accused In Pipliya Mandi

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Booked For Fraudulently Obtaining Bail For Accused In Pipliya Mandi

The case was reported on May 7, 2023 when Narayangarh police seized approximately 80 litres of liquor from a vehicle and apprehended two individuals Rishnapal Singh and Udayal Singh.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 3 Booked For Fraudulently Obtaining Bail For Accused In Pipliya Mandi | Representational Image

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Three, including a policeman, booked for alleged involvement in a fraudulent attempt to secure bail for the accused in the Danish Arora liquor case.

The case was reported on May 7, 2023 when Narayangarh police seized approximately 80 litres of liquor from a vehicle and apprehended two individuals Rishnapal Singh and Udayal Singh. The accused claimed that the seized liquor was procured from Danish Arora, the owner of Neemuch Liquor Company.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Rise In Temperature Across Cities In State Due To Western Disturbance
article-image

In a bid to shield Danish Arora from legal consequences, the police presented Danish's namesake in court on May 22, 2023, securing his release on bail.

Upon learning about the irregularities, Judge Narayangarh Saurabhkumar Singh ordered an investigation. CSP Satnam Singh conducted the inquiry and booked policeman Vijendra Singh Azad and two others under section 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forged document as genuine) and 120 of the IPC. The complainant alleged that Danish Arora, in collaboration with Narayangarh police officials, hatched a conspiracy.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Neemuch Administration Reclaims Govt Land With Help Of Police
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Cultural Programmes Organised In Mahidpur To Mark 75th R-Day

Madhya Pradesh: Cultural Programmes Organised In Mahidpur To Mark 75th R-Day

Madhya Pradesh: Shooter Priyavrat Felicitated In Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Shooter Priyavrat Felicitated In Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Barnagar's School Children Infuse Enthusiasm In R-Day Programme

Madhya Pradesh: Barnagar's School Children Infuse Enthusiasm In R-Day Programme

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Booked For Fraudulently Obtaining Bail For Accused In Pipliya Mandi

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Booked For Fraudulently Obtaining Bail For Accused In Pipliya Mandi

Madhya Pradesh: Newborn Develops Infection After Vaccination In Barwani

Madhya Pradesh: Newborn Develops Infection After Vaccination In Barwani