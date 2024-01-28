Madhya Pradesh: 3 Booked For Fraudulently Obtaining Bail For Accused In Pipliya Mandi | Representational Image

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Three, including a policeman, booked for alleged involvement in a fraudulent attempt to secure bail for the accused in the Danish Arora liquor case.

The case was reported on May 7, 2023 when Narayangarh police seized approximately 80 litres of liquor from a vehicle and apprehended two individuals Rishnapal Singh and Udayal Singh. The accused claimed that the seized liquor was procured from Danish Arora, the owner of Neemuch Liquor Company.

In a bid to shield Danish Arora from legal consequences, the police presented Danish's namesake in court on May 22, 2023, securing his release on bail.

Upon learning about the irregularities, Judge Narayangarh Saurabhkumar Singh ordered an investigation. CSP Satnam Singh conducted the inquiry and booked policeman Vijendra Singh Azad and two others under section 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forged document as genuine) and 120 of the IPC. The complainant alleged that Danish Arora, in collaboration with Narayangarh police officials, hatched a conspiracy.