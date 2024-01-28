MP Weather Update: Rise In Temperature Across Cities In State Due To Western Disturbance

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to a western disturbance, the weather in Madhya Pradesh has once again undergone a change. In Bhopal and Indore, the weather is completely clear. Several cities have experienced a slight relief from the intense cold during the day and night. On Saturday, the temperature in Gwalior rose to 25 degrees Celsius after reaching 5.7 degrees Celsius in a single day. So far, there has been an increase in temperature in Nougawan, Khajuraho, and Tikamgarh.

On Sunday, there could be light rainfall in Dindori, Balaghat, Mandla, and Seoni districts of Jabalpur division. It is expected that there will be dense fog in 14 cities including Gwalior and Rewa.

Previously, on January 25, the activity of the western disturbance had begun. Its impact was observed from Saturday onwards. Clouds remained present in several cities during the day. Moreover, there has been a slight increase in daytime temperatures. There has also been a little relief from the intense cold at night.

In the capital city, it has rained in 7 out of the last 10 years in January. The trend of rainfall has continued in the last week as well. On January 26, 2023, more than 17.2 millimeters, which is over half an inch, of rainfall was recorded in a single day. The entire month saw over an inch of rainfall. However, there is no expectation of rain this time.

Between 2014 and 2023, there have been 5 years of rainfall in the Indore district as well. Last year, there was no rainfall.

Discussing the trend of rainfall in January in Jabalpur, there has been rainfall in 8 out of 10 years. Last year, there was no rainfall. This time, there is an anticipation of light rainfall.

In Gwalior too, there is usually rainfall in January. Rainfall has been recorded in 8 out of 10 years. It has been raining continuously for the past 4 years.