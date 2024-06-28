Madhya Pradesh: 10 Worst Squares To Be Made Traffic-Friendly In Indore

Collector Asheesh Singh along with officials inspecting a city square. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic at the ten worst squares of the city is to be improved under a special traffic management initiative. Under this initiative, traffic at these squares will be smoothed at these squares by widening the left turn at these squares and by initiating engineering and technical improvements to remove obstacles.

To check the status of the squares and to find out the possible solutions collector Asheesh Singh visited all the 10 squares along with officials of different departments and experts today. He instructed the officials to start work soon for traffic improvement and ease of movement of vehicles at the squares. These squares have been selected by the Traffic Police.

Singh instructed the officials that all work in relation to traffic improvement including widening the left turn of the squares, making necessary improvements in the rotary and technical aspects and removal of obstacles should be started soon. Help of experts should also be taken in this task. During a recent meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, collector Singh had instructed senior officials to inspect the spot and to ensure that the traffic at these spots was made smooth.

The collector was accompanied by IMC commissioner Shivam Verma, DCP Traffic Arvind Tiwari, additional commissioner IMC Abhilash Mishra, IDA CEO RP Ahirwar, additional collector Sapna Lauvanshi along with officials of IMC, Traffic Police and other related departments during his tour.

Squares identified

- Bicholi Hapsi Bypass Crossing

- Radisson Square

- Satya Sai Square

- Vijay Nagar Square

- Bapat Square

- Patnaipura Square

- Industry House Square

- Rajwada Square.

- GPO Square

- Agrasen Square.