Madhya Pradesh: 10 Arrested For Illegal Axing Of Trees In Kishangarh Sub Range Of Udainagar

Madhya Pradesh: 10 Arrested For Illegal Felling Of Trees In Kishangarh Sub Range Of Udainagar

Udainagar (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant crackdown, the Forest Department, in joint action with the Police, have arrested 10 persons in connection with illegal axing of the trees in Kishangarh sub range under Punjapura beat zone.

A joint team from the forest department and police conducted the raid on Saturday. Forest Range Officer Nahar Singh Bhuria, in close coordination with police station in-charge BD Beera, hatched a plan which led to their arrest.

During the raid, ten persons caught axing of the trees and were swiftly apprehended and escorted to the Punjapura office.

Arrested were identified as Rameshwar Singh, Shankar Singh, Sardar Singh Bonder, Dinesh Singh, Madan Firangya, Pratap Singh, Tulsiram Singh, Anil Singh and Ballu Bondar, all belonging from Rampura.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Forest Act against them. Subsequently, they were presented before the Bagli court and subsequently sent to jail.

For the past three months, illegal axing of trees had been ongoing in the secluded sub-range of the Punjapura Beat. The accused, aiming for encroachment, targeted teak trees in the flat area atop a high hill.

Further probe is underway. It is pertinent to note that there is demand for trees as they fetch good revenue and many people are involved in illegal felling of such trees and transport them to other regions.