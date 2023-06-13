 Madhya Pradesh: 1 Dead, 10 Injured After Speeding Car Overturns At Jabalpur-Nagpur Highway
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 1 Dead, 10 Injured After Speeding Car Overturns At Jabalpur-Nagpur Highway

Madhya Pradesh: 1 Dead, 10 Injured After Speeding Car Overturns At Jabalpur-Nagpur Highway

The incident is of Garha district where Prakash Bhumiya, one of the passengers, lost his life while 11 other barati sitting inside the car got severely injured.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
article-image

Garha (Madhya Pradesh): A man died and 10 other passengers were injured after a speeding car overturned at Jabalpur-Nagpur National Highway on Tuesday.

The passengers were on way to Jabalpur for a wedding, when the mishap occurred.

Read Also
Indore: Miscreants Throw Empty Liquor Bottles Inside Mosque; Visuals Surface
article-image

The incident is of Garha district where Prakash Bhumiya, one of the passengers, lost his life while 10 other baraati sitting inside the car got severely injured. As soon as informed, the police reached the spot and sent each one of them to hospital.The deceased’s body has been sent for pot-mortem.

According to police, driver dozed off to sleep during the ride, due to which the accident took place. police are carrying out further investigation.

Read Also
Indore: Mohak Hospital Creates Record Of 25 Robotic Bariatric Surgeries In 10 Hours
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: House Maps Will Pass Through Online Medium

Madhya Pradesh: House Maps Will Pass Through Online Medium

Madhya Pradesh: 1 Dead, 10 Injured After Speeding Car Overturns At Jabalpur-Nagpur Highway

Madhya Pradesh: 1 Dead, 10 Injured After Speeding Car Overturns At Jabalpur-Nagpur Highway

Indore: Miscreants Throw Empty Liquor Bottles Inside Mosque; Visuals Surface

Indore: Miscreants Throw Empty Liquor Bottles Inside Mosque; Visuals Surface

Indore Weather: Rising Temperature Leaves Indoreans Praying For Relief

Indore Weather: Rising Temperature Leaves Indoreans Praying For Relief

MP Assembly Election-2023: Training Of Deputy District Election Officers, RO & ARO begins

MP Assembly Election-2023: Training Of Deputy District Election Officers, RO & ARO begins