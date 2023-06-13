Madhya Pradesh: 1 Dead, 10 Injured After Speeding Car Overturns At Jabalpur-Nagpur Highway

Garha (Madhya Pradesh): A man died and 10 other passengers were injured after a speeding car overturned at Jabalpur-Nagpur National Highway on Tuesday.

The passengers were on way to Jabalpur for a wedding, when the mishap occurred.

The incident is of Garha district where Prakash Bhumiya, one of the passengers, lost his life while 10 other baraati sitting inside the car got severely injured. As soon as informed, the police reached the spot and sent each one of them to hospital.The deceased’s body has been sent for pot-mortem.

According to police, driver dozed off to sleep during the ride, due to which the accident took place. police are carrying out further investigation.

Read Also Indore: Mohak Hospital Creates Record Of 25 Robotic Bariatric Surgeries In 10 Hours