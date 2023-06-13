Indore: Mohak Hospital Creates Record Of 25 Robotic Bariatric Surgeries In 10 Hours

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A new dimension was added to the history of the medical world of Indore city on Saturday evening, when a unique record of performing 25 robotic surgeries one after the other was created at Mohak Hitech Hospital, a superspeciality unit of Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Science.

The record breaking time of 10 hours was achieved by a series of robotic surgeries started 5 am continued till 3 pm.

Founder chairman Dr Vinod Bhandari said that such a robotic surgery had been organised for the first time in the history of bariatric surgery. In which eminent robotic surgeons Dr Mohit Bhandari and Dr Mehak Bhandari were supported by well-known doctors of the country and the world. This team of experts included well-known names like Dr Menoil Galvo Neto from Brazil, Dr Harris Khawaja from England, Andre Teixeira from America and Dr Manoj Reddy from India.

During this, these doctors have successfully performed surgeries like Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass, Banded Gastric Bypass and Mini Gastric Bypass on patients.

Dr Mehak Bhandari, the director of the institution, performed general surgery of various types of diseases like hernia, gall bladder stones, and appendix surgery and diagnosed diseases by robotic method. Dr Shilpa Bhandari treated diseases related to gynecological diseases like uterine cancer, uterine fibroid uterus which was about 15 cm and uterine prolapse etc. Usually all these surgeries are done by binocular method but the results of robotic surgery are much better than binoculars.

During all the surgeries, the team of doctors used two robots ‘Da Vinci SI’ and ‘Da Vinci XI’ made in the US of the Da Vinci surgical platform.