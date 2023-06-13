 Indore BJYM Activists’ Clash: Gaud, Soni Removed From Posts, Clean Chit To Saugat
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore BJYM Activists’ Clash: Gaud, Soni Removed From Posts, Clean Chit To Saugat

Indore BJYM Activists’ Clash: Gaud, Soni Removed From Posts, Clean Chit To Saugat

Shubhendra and Nayan were removed from their posts within hours of giving an explanation to the party about the incident.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 07:15 AM IST
article-image
Unsplash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP removed Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state secretary Shubhendra Gaud and working committee member Nayan Soni from their posts, two-day after BJYM activists had clashed in front of their state president Vaibhav Pawar at a restaurant near Bhanwarkuan Square.

Shubhendra and Nayan were removed from their posts within hours of giving an explanation to the party about the incident.

BJYM city president Saugat Mishra, who was beaten up severely during the clash, had also been asked to explain. He was given clean chit.

On Saturday afternoon, Saugat was thrashed by Shubhendra and his supporters at a restaurant at Bhanwarkuan Square.

The whole incident took place in the presence of BJYM state president Pawar. Even Pawar was manhandled during the clash.

The video of the incident had gone viral, after which Saugat and Shubhendra were summoned to the party office by city president Gaurav Ranadive on Saturday itself.

The following day, Ranadive on the instruction of senior state leaders had issued notices to Shubendra, Nayan and Saugat seeking to know about their roles in the incident. Around 20 prominent leaders from the city had conveyed to the state leadership that strict action should be taken in the incident.

Within hours of receiving the replies of Shubhendra and Nayan, the party removed them from their posts.

Read Also
Indore: Students Can’t Protest At DAVV, Colleges Sans Prior Permission
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

International Child Labour Day: Five Child Labourers From Bihar Rescued

International Child Labour Day: Five Child Labourers From Bihar Rescued

Indore: Permanently AC Economy Class Coaches To Be Added In 9 Trains

Indore: Permanently AC Economy Class Coaches To Be Added In 9 Trains

Mumbai-Indore-Mumbai Flight Delayed By Six Hours

Mumbai-Indore-Mumbai Flight Delayed By Six Hours

Indore: Collector’s Office, Other Govt Offices To Turn ‘Green’

Indore: Collector’s Office, Other Govt Offices To Turn ‘Green’

Indore Mayor To Staff: Cleanliness Outside Rly Station Should Be Up To Mark

Indore Mayor To Staff: Cleanliness Outside Rly Station Should Be Up To Mark