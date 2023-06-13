Indore: Students Can’t Protest At DAVV, Colleges Sans Prior Permission

FP Photo/File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citing a letter by department of higher education (DHE) and a resolution passed by its executive council on it, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Monday issued a 10-point student code prohibiting protests on campuses under its wings sans permission.

“Before organising demonstrations, programmes etc in educational institutions, the permission of the head of the institution/competent authority is necessary," reads point no. 7 of the student code.

Though the DHE through its letter on 18-3-2019 had imposed a blanket ban on demonstrations, rallies, sloganeering etc in educational institutions, DAVV executive council did a rethink on it and decided to allow such activities if prior permission was obtained.

The student code reads that it is everyone's responsibility to protect the institution's building, furniture and other properties.

Through the code, the DAVV has also prohibited intolerant remarks in the institution against any teacher/officer/employee of the institution.

The code also states that the students must ensure that they have respect for all the teachers/officers/employees on the campus.

The code states that discipline should be ensured in educational institutions and that the institutions should not be used as a tool for politics.

The university also warned of legal action against those who disturb the teaching work and disturb peace on the campus.

The university has asked officers, department heads and principals of affiliated colleges to ensure that student code is implemented on their campuses.

BOC// DAVV had previously put aside DHE guidelines

Protests were held on DAVV campus by student organisations when DHE issued the letter containing guidelines for students in 2019. Resultantly, the executive council of DAVV put the letter on the back burner. However, its move back-fired and the number of protests went on growing.