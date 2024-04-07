Madhya Pardesh: Ginger Designated As Barwani's Signature Crop Under ODOP

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Ginger has been designated as the signature crop of the Barwani district under the ambitious 'One District One Product' (ODOP) initiative. Chandrashekhar Chauhan, a prominent farmer from Talwada Buzurg village and president of farmer producer organisation (FPO) Nature to Earth, revealed that over 300 farmers in the area have joined hands with his FPO, reaping substantial profits through ginger cultivation.

Chauhan emphasised that ginger offers farmers a lucrative market proposition. In times of low market prices, ginger can be stored either in the ground or at home, awaiting better pricing opportunities, thereby ensuring handsome returns. This year, Gopal Parihar, a fellow farmer from Chauhan's village, ventured into ginger farming across 8 acres of land. The yield amounted to approximately 110 quintals per acre, fetching him a staggering profit of Rs 7-8 lakh per acre upon selling the produce in local markets.

Notably, ginger cultivation spans 210 days, requiring significant water input. The crop, planted between June and harvested from December to March, demands minimal pesticide application due to its tuberous nature. Chauhan reminisced about the transition from traditional crops to ginger cultivation prompted by its inclusion in the ODOP initiative. He expressed joy over the newfound profitability among farmers and urged them to diversify into alternative agricultural and horticultural ventures.

As the FPO president Chauhan imparted a message to his fellow farmers, advocating for the exploration of new crops despite initial uncertainties. He emphasised the potential for sustained profits amidst market fluctuations, encouraging farmers to persevere through initial challenges for long-term gains. With Barwani's agricultural landscape evolving through ginger cultivation, the region is poised for economic prosperity and agricultural resilience, marking a significant stride in the agricultural sector.

Low Prices: Fennel Farmers Disappointed

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Fennel farmers at the agricultural produce market faced a significant setback as prices nosedived, halving within a mere two weeks. Fennel, which was priced above Rs 250 per kg two weeks ago, now plummeted to Rs 120 to 170 per kg in the market. The disappointed farmers returned without selling their agricultural produce amid low prices of fennel. On the other hand, due to continuous fluctuations in prices, traders suffering huge losses did not take interest in purchasing fennel.

Farmers have cited the reason for the bumper arrival of fennel crops from various states for the reduction in prices of fennel crops. When contacted, farmers Ganpat Singh and Mohan Singh told Free Press that they came to market on Thursday to sell fennel, but did not sell fennel due to low prices of fennel at 120-150 Rs/kg. They expected to sell their agricultural produce at Rs 250 per Kg or above. Subsequently, the farmers took their crops back home. Many farmers took their crops home without selling them.