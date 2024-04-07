MP: 2 Women Beat Up Guards At Mahakaleshwar Temple After Being Stopped From Shooting Videos

Ujjain(Madhya Pradesh): Three women security guards were reportedly assaulted by two women and several others on Saturday, at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

The guards, identified as Shivani Pushpad, Sandhya Prajapati, and Sangeeta Changesia, were employed by a private security firm.

The altercation arose when the guards intervened to prevent the accused from recording videos in a restricted area of the temple premises. According to Mahakal police station in-charge Ajay Verma, the accused individuals, including Palak and Pari, resorted to physical violence against the guards in response to being stopped.

As a result of the incident, a case has been registered against the accused, who are residents of Nagda town, under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene acts in public), and 506 (criminal intimidation).