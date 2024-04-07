Indore: Patients To Carry Medical Reports On Mobile In Associated Hospitals

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Medical College has introduced a software which brings all the medical information on a single click thus enabling doctors and other relevant persons to get hold of the entire medical history of a patient at one place. This software shall help doctors and patients to analyse and collectively go through all the required vitals quickly leading to a quick and informed diagnosis.

“Training of doctors for the new hospital management information software has been completed. Now along with the patients, information about the departments will also be added to it. With this, other information including patients and doctors will be available on just one click. Along with the patients, doctors will also get the test reports.

We have already given access to a demo ID to our staff, said Dr Yamini Gupta, Head of ENT Department. The application will be beneficial for patients in carrying their reports on their phone. The HMIS will help the patients getting their consultations in MY Hospital, Super Specialty, Government Cancer Hospital, School of Excellence for Eye, Mental Hospital, MTH, Manorama Raje TB Hospital, and Chacha Nehru Children's Hospital.

Know who to consult

The software equips the patients to check which doctor is available and can also get hold of the place and time when the doctor can be available for consultation. Hence, the waiting time of the patients can be decreased. Along with this, the patients shall be able to navigate vacant beds in the hospital.

Struggle to find medicine gets permanent solution

The software will also keep a record of the status of medicines present in the hospital store. This will enable hospitals to analyse which medicine is being used more and which medicine is required. Hence, the problem of finding the right medicine at the right time and place shall be resolved.