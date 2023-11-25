Madhya Pradesh: Four-Year-Old Love Story Met Tragic End In Barwani | Representative Image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A four-year-old love marriage met a tragic end on Friday night after a person strangled his wife to death after having a dispute over some petty issue. An incident was reported at Thikri village in Barwani district, and the deceased was identified as Kajal. After the incident, the accused husband, Dharmendra, surrendered himself before Thikri police.

The incident left their families and the community in shock, as there were no prior signs of violence or discord in their relationship, making this sudden dispute even more perplexing.

Both family members, who were in deep shock and devastated by the tragic incident, informed that Dharmendra and Kajal knew each other before marriage as they entered into a love marriage about four years ago.

They informed that on Friday night, the couple had a dispute over some petty issue, and Dharmendra strangled his wife Kajal to death.

Meanwhile, after Dharendra surrendered before the police, they immediately apprehended him and initiated a thorough investigation to gather evidence and determine the motive behind this tragic incident.

After getting information about the incident, the girl's family members reached the Thikri police station and created a ruckus in the police station.

They were shouting "death for death" and demanding that the accused must move out of the police station. After which, the police assured the family that they would leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice for their daughter. They sent the body for the post-mortem.