 Lucknow District Admin. Onboarded IIM Expert: Industrial Development To Get A Push
Lucknow District Admin. Onboarded IIM Expert: Industrial Development To Get A Push

Naveen joined the Lucknow District Udyog Bandhu Samiti's monthly meeting virtually on Saturday and gave a presentation about Gramik, a profitable business.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 12:01 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The District Industries Centre, Lucknow district invited Naveen Krishna Rai, a renowned management expert and manager of IIM Indore, as a special invitee in response to industrialists' desire to include management experts in the Udyog Bandhu Samiti.

Naveen joined the Lucknow District Udyog Bandhu Samiti's monthly meeting virtually on Saturday and gave a presentation about Gramik, a profitable business. In the process of telling this tale, he evaluated the tactics used by "Gramik" and offered advice on how the Lucknow district's MSME units may grow quickly with the use of effective technology, marketing, and branding techniques. He addressed a number of queries posed by the district's businesspeople and industrialists who were present during the meeting.

The district's entrepreneurs greatly valued Naveen's efforts to provide a successful example of a "start-up." They expressed their gratitude to the District Magistrate for taking the bold step of bringing in management specialists to Udyog Bandhu Samiti.

Pending cases on the Nivesh Mitra portal were also discussed at the conclusion of the conference. A few instances that were discovered to be waiting at the departmental level during this conversation were instructed to be resolved as soon as possible by the District Magistrate.

District Development Officer, Deputy Commissioner Industries, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Executive Engineer Electricity, LDA, officials from various industrial organisations, and entrepreneurs were in attendance during the meeting.

Here, it is worth mentioning that Naveen is a known management expert. He has been nominated to serve on numerous state committees, where he offers recommendations on topics like industry, start-ups, e-governance, and police training.

