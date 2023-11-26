Indore: Loan Recovery Agent Thrashes Two Bank Customers

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A recovery agent of a private bank allegedly thrashed two persons in the bank in the Tukoganj area on Friday. The agent was demanding money from the men. A case has been registered against the accused and he is being searched for by the police.

Tukoganj police station in charge Jitendra Singh Yadav said that a case has been registered against the agent under various sections of the IPC on the complaint of customer Mukesh Kothare. He informed the police that he along with his relative Sevkram had gone to the bank situated in Silver Mall where they had an argument with the agent of the bank over some issue. After that, the agent took them in the cabin and thrashed them badly.

The complainant has given the mobile number of the accused to the police. Police said that the agent had started an argument with them as they had not repaid the EMI of a loan which was taken by Kothare. However, an investigation is on and the CCTVs of the bank are being examined and the information is being gathered from the bank officials to identify the accused.