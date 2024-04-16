LS Election: Training Of Polling Parties Begins

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A four-day training programme for presiding officers and polling officer number 1 started at the Holkar Science College, on Monday. It is expected that the training will help them in smoothly conducting the polling.

On this occasion, the nodal officer of the training programme and chief executive officer of IDA RP Ahirwar, deputy district election officer Rajendra Raghuvanshi and other officials were present.

On the first day of the training programme, 2,180 officers and employees were given training. Similar training programmes will be organised on April 16, 18 and 19 also. The target is to train 9,000 officers and employees in these four days.

Collector Singh reached the training venue and took stock of the ongoing training of polling personnel. He went to each room and saw the arrangements. He said that polling personnel should be given intensive training during which they should be informed about all rules governing elections and the instructions given by the election commission.

On the occasion, RP Ahirwar gave detailed information regarding the training programme. He said that this training program will run for 4 days and it is being organised in 34 rooms. The training programme starts at 10 am and ends at 2 pm. A total of 81 master trainers are imparting training. The officer in-charge of the training programme Sudeep Meena said that the training programme is being organised as per the rules and instructions of the election commission of India. All officers and employees were given detailed information regarding their rights, duties, rules and instructions of the election commission and other election-related provisions.

Collector and DEO Singh instructed that the presiding officers and polling officers should compulsorily attend training programme number 1. Negligence and indifference towards election work will not be tolerated. He gave instructions to ensure that the training programme is held systematically.

It was stated by officials that in the second phase of training, training will be given to polling officer No. 1 and polling officer No. 2. This training programme will be held on April 22 and 23.