Ensure Fire Fighting Equipment At Rooftop Restaurants: Indore Collector

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The driving licences of those who are repeatedly violating traffic rules in the city will be cancelled. Besides, fire fighting equipment should be ensured in restaurants/bars etc being operated from rooftops and penthouses. For this, necessary guidelines have been given to officers of the concerned departments.

Collector Asheesh Singh gave these instructions at the Time Limit (TL) meeting held here at collector’s office on Monday. Additional collector Gaurav Benal, district panchayat chief executive officer Siddharth Jain, additional collectors Sapna Lovanshi, Roshan Rai, Rajendra Raghuvanshi and Nisha Damor and other officers were present in the meeting.

Collector Singh instructed the regional transport officer to prepare a list of such people who are repeatedly violating traffic rules. Action should be taken against such drivers and their driving licenses should be cancelled. After cancellation, the licence should be cancelled by the transport department, he said.

Taking cognizance of the massive fire that broke out at Tower-61 on Sunday, Collector Singh said that fire safety arrangements should be ensured in restaurants and bars etc being run on rooftops and penthouses. For this, officers should inspect and ensure all arrangements and action should be taken to seal all such places that have not yet made fire safety arrangements.

It may be recalled that a major fire broke out at the Machaan rooftop bar and restaurant situated on Tower-61 building’s fourth and fifth floors, on Sunday.

Earlier, on March 13, there was another fire on the fourth and fifth floors of Industry House. That building has 9 floors and some people were stuck in the building and had to be rescued by the fire brigade. The fire had also led to a traffic jam on the A B Road.