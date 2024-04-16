Indore: Railways To Run Summer Special Train For Delhi

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To accommodate the rush of passengers due to the summer holidays, the railways has decided to run a Summer Special train between Indore and Hazrat Nizamuddin (New Delhi) from April 19 to June 30. The train will run on Fridays and Sundays from the city. Bookings have started from Monday.

According to official information, train No. 09309 Hazrat Nizamuddin Indore Bi-Weekly Superfast Special will start from the city on April 19 and run till June 30. It will depart from the station at 17 hours. It will have halts at Dewas (17.33/17.35) and Ujjain (18.20/18.25). It will reach Nizamuddin on Saturdays and Mondays via Nagda at (19.20/19.45).

Similarly, on the return journey, 09310 Hazrat Nizamuddin Indore Summer Special train will run from Hazrat Nizamuddin from April 20 to July 1. It will halt at Nagda (18.10/18.35,) Ujjain (19.20/19.25) and Dewas (20.05/20.07), in the Ratlam division. The train will start from Hazarat Nizamuddin at 8.20 hours and reach the city at 21.00 hrs on Saturdays and Mondays.

In both directions, the train will have stoppages at Dewas, Ujjain, Nagda, Shamgarh, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur and Mathura stations. The train has one second AC, three third AC, twelve sleepers and four general category coaches.