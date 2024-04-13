 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A 'Secret Alliance' Between BJP & Owiasi's AIMIM?
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreLok Sabha Elections 2024: A 'Secret Alliance' Between BJP & Owiasi's AIMIM?

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A 'Secret Alliance' Between BJP & Owiasi's AIMIM?

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) instigates Hindus, while the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), headed by Owaisi, provokes Muslims

PTIUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has accused the BJP and the AIMIM of being hand in glove with each other, and sought to know the source of funding of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) instigates Hindus, while the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), headed by Owaisi, provokes Muslims, but they complement each other and work in tandem.

Singh was addressing a gathering on Friday night at Susner under Agar Malwa district, falling under Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat. Singh is a Congress nominee from this seat.

Read Also
MP Lok Sabha Elections: BJP Worried About Chhindwara, Mandla In First Phase Of Polling; Party Is...
article-image

"Owaisi openly provokes Muslims in Hyderabad, the BJP provokes Hindus here. But I ask you where does the money come from to field Owaisi to cut the votes of Muslims? They always do politics together...They complement each other," Singh alleged.

Singh alleged that democracy has been murdered in the country and people are being sent to jails. He said that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rightly said the BJP has become a washing machine to clean up tainted politicians.

Terming himself a true "Sanatani", the Congress leader said his party always supported the Sanatana Dharma, which believes in 'Sarva Dharma Sambhav' (all religions are equal).

"I am devout Hindu and Gau Sevak. I am against the cow slaughter, but I don't ask for votes in the name of religion," he said, and added that credit of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya goes to the court and not to the BJP.

He said that the cornerstone-laying of Ram Mandir was already carried out under former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's rule at the same place, but they (BJP) opposed it.

Read Also
MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: If 20k Click NOTA As They Did In 2019, Chhindwara Outcome May Change
article-image

Singh reiterated that it is his last election and he wants to become the voice of the people of the Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat.

Singh represented this seat in the Lok Sabha twice - in 1984 and 1991 - before becoming the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in December 1993. The BJP has renominated sitting MP Rodmal Nagar.

This is the home-turf for Singh, who is a resident of Raghogarh, the assembly seat that falls under this parliamentary seat.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A 'Secret Alliance' Between BJP & Owiasi's AIMIM?

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A 'Secret Alliance' Between BJP & Owiasi's AIMIM?

Lok Sabha Elections: Why Is PM Modi Hesitating To Visit Nath's Bastion Chhindwara?

Lok Sabha Elections: Why Is PM Modi Hesitating To Visit Nath's Bastion Chhindwara?

Navratri 2024: Best Places To Relish Falhari Sabudana Khichdi In Indore

Navratri 2024: Best Places To Relish Falhari Sabudana Khichdi In Indore

Rewa: 20 Hours On, 6-Year-Old Boy Remains Stranded Inside 160-Feet Deep Borewell; NDRF Swings Into...

Rewa: 20 Hours On, 6-Year-Old Boy Remains Stranded Inside 160-Feet Deep Borewell; NDRF Swings Into...

Indore: Member Of Interstate Gang Arrested For Stealing Cash, Valuables From 2 Flats

Indore: Member Of Interstate Gang Arrested For Stealing Cash, Valuables From 2 Flats