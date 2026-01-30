Indore News: NEET Aspirant Found Hanging At Rented Room; Mobile Phone Seized

Indore News: NEET Aspirant Found Hanging In Indore Rented Room; No Suicide Note Found |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old NEET aspirant was found hanging at his rented room in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, on Thursday.

Reason behind the extreme step is yet to be discovered.

The deceased was identified as Yogesh Dabar (20), son of Moolchand Dabar. Dabar was living in a rented room in the Khandwa Naka area of Indore and had been preparing for NEET for the past 2 years.

At the time of the incident, his roommate had gone to his village.

When he did not come out of his room for the entire day the landlord got suspicious and informed Bhawarkuan police and the family members.

Police reached the spot and searched the room. During preliminary investigation, no suicide note was found.

Mobile phone seized

Police sent the body for post-mortem to the district hospital. The student’s mobile phone has been seized and was found in locked condition. At present, no information has been recovered from the mobile phone.

Police officials said that all aspects of the case are being investigated to find out the exact reason behind the suicide.

The family of the deceased said that they were originally residents of Barwani district.

Yogesh’s father, Moolchand Dabar, works with the MP Electricity Board and is also involved in farming.

Spoke to family a day ago

The family said that they had spoken to Yogesh on the phone a day before the incident, and during the conversation, he did not mention any kind of problem or stress.

It was also revealed that Yogesh was sharing the room with a friend, but the friend had gone to his village a few days earlier. At the time of the incident, Yogesh was alone in the room.

According to the police, initial investigation suggests that the student may have been under pressure related to his studies.

However, the real cause of the suicide will be clear only after the post-mortem report and completion of the investigation.