MP News: Goa Police Attacked With Stones, Weapons In Alirajpur; Sub-Inspector, Constable Injured | AI Generated Image

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A police team from Goa was attacked by a pack of 15-20 unidentified assailants in Madhya Pradesh's Aalirajpur district on Thursday night under Bori police station area.

The Goa police had arrived in Aalirajpur to apprehend an accused. They were ambushed when they were returning after completing procedural formalities.

According to police, the Goa Police arrived in Aalirajpur to arrest Hira, an accused in a criminal case.

As the team was leaving the Bori police station area, their vehicle was ambushed by a group of 15 to 20 masked men riding motorcycles.

The attackers had covered their faces with cloth to conceal their identities.

Suddenly, they started pelting stones at the police vehicle and attacked it with sharp weapons.

Due to the suddenness of the ambush, the police personnel did not get enough time to counter-attack.

Sub-inspector, constable sustains severe injuries

In the attack, a sub-inspector and a constable of Goa Police sustained serious injuries. After carrying out the attack, all the accused fled the spot on their motorcycles.

On receiving information about the incident, Aalirajpur SP Raghuvansh Singh Bhadauria immediately reached Jobat police station and enquired about the condition of injured cops.

Search operation launched

A case has been registered in the matter and a search operation has been launched in the surrounding areas to trace and apprehend the attackers.

The team is also working on identification of all the accused.

Police are also investigating whether the assailants were associates of the accused Hira or were locals.

Speaking to the media persons, SP Bhadauria confirmed that Goa police were attacked during a case prodecures and a constable was injured. he added, “The incident is under investigation and the all accused will be arrested soon.”