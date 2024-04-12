MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: If 20k Click NOTA As They Did In 2019, Chhindwara Outcome May Change

representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The number of voters who clicked the button of None of the Above (NOTA) in Chhindwara was 20,000 in the 2019 Lok Sabha. If it happens this time, the result may tilt in anybody’s favour.

Son of former chief minister Kamal Nath and Congress candidate, Nakul Nath, emerged victorious from this constituency in the last Lok Sabha election. He has again tossed his hat in the ring.

Chhindwara is one of the five constituencies where the highest number of NOTA was registered in 2019. Apart from Chhindwara, Mandla, Ratlam, Rajgarh, and Shahdol were the constituencies where a significant proportion of votes were cast for NOTA compared to others in last general elections. These same constituencies are anticipated to witness tough competition in the upcoming elections.

In Chhindwara, NOTA received 20,324 votes in 2019 general elections. While the winning margin between the winner and the runner-up was 37,536 votes, Congress’s Nakul Nath secured 5,87,305 votes, and BJP’s Nathan Saha Kawreti received 5,49,769 votes. The current contest is between the BJP’s Vivek Bunty Sahu and the Congress’s Nakul Nath. In Mandla, NOTA garnered 32,240 votes; the winning margin was 97,674 votes.

BJP’s Faggan Singh Kulaste secured 7,37,266 votes, while Congress’s Kamal Singh Maravi received 6,39,592 votes. The contest now features the BJP's Faggan Singh Kulaste against the Congress’s Omkar Singh Markam. In Ratlam, NOTA received 35,431 votes; the winning margin was 90,636 votes. BJP’s Guman Singh Damor secured 6,96,103 votes, and Congress’s Kantilal Bhuria received 6,05,467 votes.

The current contest is between the BJP's Anita Chouhan and the Congress’s Kantilal Bhuria.

In Rajgarh, 10,375 votes were cast for NOTA, with a winning margin of 4,31,019 votes. BJP’s Rodmal Nagar secured 8,23,824 votes, while Congress’s Mona Sustani received 3,92,805 votes. The current contest features Congress’s Digvijaya Singh against the BJP’s Rodmal Nagar.

In Shahdol, NOTA received 20,027 votes, with a winning margin of 4,03,333 votes. BJP candidate Himadri Singh secured 7,47,977 votes, while Congress’s Pramila Singh received 3,44,644 votes. The current contest is between the BJP’s Himadri Singh and the Congress's Phundelal Marko.