MP Lok Sabha Elections: BJP Worried About Chhindwara, Mandla In First Phase Of Polling; Party Is Comfortable In Four Seats

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six days are left for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election. In this phase, Chhindwara, Mandla, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Shahdol, and Sidhi are going to polls.

The BJP and the Congress are electioneering in these constituencies with all their might. The ruling party is worried about Chhindwara and Mandla seats. Chhindwara has always been a traditional seat of the Congress. Even in 1977, when the anti-Congress wind was blowing across the country, the party registered a win Chhindwara.

Now, the BJP is pulling out all the stops to ensure the defeat of Nakul Nath. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and minister Kailash Vijayvargiya are leading the party’s campaign from the front, and candidate Vijay Sahu has taken the backseat. They have brought several Congress leaders close to Nath to the party. In spite of this, the BJP is worried about this seat.

The voters of Chhindwara have been with Nath for a long time, and this is what is worrying the ruling party. There is anti-incumbency against the Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste in Mandla who has been an MP from this constituency for a long time. People’s anger against him is palpable. This is the reason why the BJP is soliciting votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress has fielded its legislator from this constituency, Omkar Singh Markam who is very popular among tribal people. This may change the outcome, and the BJP is concerned about it. Jabalpur is the fortress of the BJP. BJP candidate Ashish Dubey looks stronger than Congress candidate Sanjay Yadav. Similarly, Bharti Pardhi in Balaghat, Himadri Singh in Shahdol and Rajesh Mishra in Sidhi are batting on a strong wicket.

In Sidhi, Congress candidate Kamleshwar Patel and Phundelal Singh Marko in Shahdol are making efforts to make an atmosphere in their favour, but it is not happening that way. In Balaghat, the Congress workers are not with party candidate Samrat Sarswar with their full strength.