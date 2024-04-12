MP: Youth Congress Prez Caught Arguing With Female Cop; Makes Calls To Seniors After Convoy Stopped Midway (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Youth Congress' newly appointed president, Mitendra Darshan Singh was caught on camera arguing with a woman police officer in Gwalior on Friday. The young leader's convoy of over 50 cars left from Gwalior to Bhopal, when a police team stopped them.

The viral video shows Singh make calls to top Congress leadership and senior police officers seeking help.

According to information, a female police officer, during checking, stopped Mitendra Sarshan Singh's convoy. Seeing a huge fleet of cars, she asked the young Congress president for the permit. Dissatisfied by his reply, the female cop told him that such a large convoy cannot proceed without permission of the higher authority due to the ongoing model code of conduct. This directive sparked an argument between Mitendra and the police personnel.

In an effort to resolve the situation, Mitendra was directed to directly engage with senior police officials to seek permission. Approaching the senior officer with humility and respect, Mitendra politely requested permission for the convoy to proceed to the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office.

Initially met with refusal, the police later acted lenient and granted permission for the convoy to continue its journey. Throughout the interaction, Mitendra remained composed and respectful, assuring the officers of the convoy's peaceful intentions.

When Mitendra Darshan Singh attempted to touch the Superintendent of Police's feet, the officer responded, "Touch the feet of God and your parents, not mine."

Despite the tensions, the incident concluded with the convoy being allowed to proceed.